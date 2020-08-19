SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Waste Management Phoenix Open is still months away, but organizers are already planning some major changes to keep players and guests safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The landscape at the Waste Management Phoenix Open will unfortunately look different this year," said Scott Jenkins, Tournament Chairman. "The health and safety of the PGA TOUR professionals, sponsors, vendors, and, of course, the greatest fans in golf, is of paramount importance.
This week, organizers notified suite holders that most of the hospitality venues at the TPC in Scottsdale will not be assembled. Construction of those venues usually starts by late September, but that won't happen this year.
Jenkins says that fans will definitely be welcomed at the February 2021 event. But he says fewer fans will be allowed to attend.
"We are pivoting and planning an event that may have less fans and venues but will still be a world-class event that will make our community proud and support our charity partners," said Jenkins.
For more information on the Waste Management Phoenix Open click HERE.
Our Tournament Chairman Scott Jenkins with an update on the 2021 @WasteManagement Phoenix Open.#thepeoplesopen #WMPO #GreenestShow pic.twitter.com/WfDdenxdE9— WM Phoenix Open (@WMPhoenixOpen) August 19, 2020