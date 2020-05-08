CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The coronavirus continues to spread at a senior living facility in Chandler. According to a spokeswoman with Life Care Centers of America, 54 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five residents have died. That's up from 40 and four that were reported on May 1. Nineteen staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus. The first case of COVID-19 was discovered on April 24. Of the residents who tested positive, 39 of them are in isolation at the facility and four of them are in the hospital.

"Our primary concern is for the health and safety of our residents, nursing staff and other care providers. They are on the front line of this unprecedented outbreak. Our staff is trained in proper use of PPEs and are following all relevant guidelines in infection control. They are putting in heroic efforts to ensure that our patients are receiving the best care," said Leigh Atherton with Life Care Centers of America.

Desert Cove Senior Living is a three-minute drive from Pennington Gardens, where there have been at least 13 COVID-19 related deaths. Avenir Memory Care, which is between both centers, has also reported positive coronavirus cases.