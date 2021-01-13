CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Hamilton High School English teacher Carla Turner doesn't love virtual learning, but she's convinced it's the safest way to teach with COVID cases at record highs.
Turner is one of many educators worried about the Chandler Unified School District going back to in-person learning next week.
"Our hospitals are still overflowing," said Turner. "We still have metrics that are all in the red, so I do see cause for concern because according to their original metrics, we are not back to where we should be yet."
Last week, Chandler school board members voted to delay on-campus instruction, after teachers threatened a "sick-out."
The plan was to go back to in-person learning January 19, unless the board votes to reconsider Wednesday night.
Hundreds of parents and teachers have come forward to say it's still not safe to bring kids back in the classroom.
But there are also a lot of parents who insist there are precautions in place and students need to be at school.
Phoenix parent Jason Page said that online learning is not giving his kids the education they need.
"They're not getting the education I'm paying for with my tax dollars," said Page. "My kindergartener, she barely knows her phonograms, so she's going into first grade and supposed to be reading full sentences, and she can't."
Chandler is expected to offer a virtual option when in-person classes begin, but the Chandler Online Academy is full, with students on a wait-list, meaning there may not be a virtual option for everyone.
Turner said that still means she'll be in class with kids, putting everyone's health at risk.
"I want people to realize - we're not doing this because we are lazy - because we want to stay home and don't want to work," said Turner. "We're still teaching regardless of whether we are online or in the classroom."
"We're trying to protect everybody as the best we can, while providing a quality education to our children," Turner said.