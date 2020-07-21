CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler High School swim coach and history teacher who had been hospitalized with coronavirus for three weeks has died, according to his family.

Kerry Croswhite came down with a fever, aches, and chills on June 22, and by July 3, was admitted to Banner Desert after the illness moved into his chest. Although an initial COVID-19 test came back negative, his results came back positive the second time.

On July 7, he was moved to the intensive care unit. And on July 8, his family said he needed to be put on a ventilator.

Family members posted an update to Kerry's GoFundMe Page Tuesday, July 21, with the tragic news that Kerry had lost his fight with COVID-19.

This is a hard one. Kerry lost his battle at 6:01pm this evening. He fought so hard. The song "These Are the Days" by Van Morrison was playing on his Pandora when he passed. Think of him whenever you hear it. We could not have made it this far without all of you and your prayers. We are so broken, but we will be okay. Toast a scotch to Kerry.

Back in 2008, Kerry notably saved a swimmer from the Chandler High School pool when she started having a seizure.

Kerry Croswhite, an incredible husband, father, friend, teacher, coach and mentor passed away this evening. The Chandler HIgh community will truly miss a man who truly impacted so many and was always willing to go out of his way to help others. RIP Kerry Croswhite. — CHS Athletics (@SOC_CHSWOLVES) July 22, 2020

Kerry's wife, Laurie, who is also a teacher, thanked everyone for their love, tributes, and support.