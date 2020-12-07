CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- Survivors and others in the "Greatest Generation" are being hit hard by COVID-19. Arizona's Family spoke to one Valley Pearl Harbor survivor who shares a message of unity during this time. It was 79 years ago on Monday.
"I'll never forget it," said Jack Holder.
That's when 2,403 Americans died in the attack against Pearl Harbor.
"I have all the memories," said Holder.
Then-19-year-old Holder remembers taking cover in a sewage ditch in Hawaii as a Japanese fighter pilot spotted him and started shooting.
"I said, 'God, don't let me die in this ditch,'" said Holder. "When we came out of the ditch, I've seen devastation I'd never forget."
The Navy veteran fought in WWII's Battle of Midway during a time he said when the country was united, bonded together against a common enemy. Now, nearly 80 years later and at almost 99 years old, Holder is in the crosshairs of another foreign threat, COVID-19.
"I stay in as much as possible," said Holder. "I try to stay away from groups and not let anyone get too close."
The Chandler resident is being helped during this pandemic by friend and filmmaker Thomas Baldrick, who's making a documentary on his life.
"If anyone can get through it, it's people like Jack," said Baldrick. "I just told him the other day it's going to take a hard-kicking mule to get him out of here."
Despite the pandemic, Holder remembered his fallen brothers in a private and small ceremony with close friends this morning at the U.S.S. Arizona Memorial. Some days he said it feels like he's still on that island, in that ditch, hiding for cover.
"Everywhere I go now, I see 3/4 of the people not wearing a mask," said Holder.
Holder hopes he can live to see this country united like it once was, to defeat the common enemy that has taken so many American lives.
"If you believe in this country, which is the greatest country in the world, you can always find something to do," said Holder, "wearing a mask."
