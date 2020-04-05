CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - In New York’s greatest time of need, an Arizona nurse is signing up to help. Though Lindsey Helbert of Chandler has only been a nurse for two years, she’s already jumping in to lend a hand in the coronavirus pandemic, the biggest public health crisis of our lifetimes.

“New York obviously is being hit very hard, so I'm going over there to help,” Helbert said.

On Monday, she’ll board a plane with one of her friends from medical school. The two will be in the Empire State for three weeks straight. Helbert is confident she’s prepared but admits she’s a little nervous to be heading to such a huge hot spot. Her specific assignments there are up in the air.

This nurse demonstrates just how fast germs spread even if you're wearing gloves To stop the spread of coronavirus, many states are under stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions limit where you can go. But that doesn't mean many well-meaning people may not wind up exposing themselves to germs unwittingly.

“It could be anything from swabbing patients in a parking lot to taking care of people in a makeshift hospital,” she said. “I may be doing some labor and delivery."

While she’s gone, her husband will be holding down the fort with their seven kids.

“It's terrifying for me,” Helbert's husband said. “It's bad enough to have your wife gone for 21 days. But for her to leave and to be going into the epicenter of a world pandemic is a little unnerving."

When the three-week task is done, Helbert may sign up for another one to lend her expertise in the place that needs it so badly.

Helbert isn't the only local hero heading to New York. Luke Air Force Base also sent several members of the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron to help with the COVID-19 response in New York City and surrounding states.

Their deployment is part of a larger mobilization package, activated by President Donald Trump, of more than 120 doctors, nurses, and respiratory technicians that Air Force Reserve units across the nation have provided over the past 48 hours in support of COVID-19 response to take care of Americans.

“We did not want to pull a doc or nurse out of their community clinical practice or hospital if already ensconced in coronavirus operations,” said Col. Teresa Bisnett, Air Force Reserve Command surgeon general. “It was truly a team effort with our units to ensure the right Reservists were selected to provide this surge capability to our nation.”