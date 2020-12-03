CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Chandler nurse spent her summer caring for COVID-19 patients, until she was diagnosed with the virus herself. Nearly six months later, Sandy Iskandar is still recovering.

"As things started to seem to get better, new symptoms would pop up," said Iskandar.

The once active mother of three, who worked 12-hour shifts, now finds it hard to do simple tasks. Iskandar said her lingering symptoms include brain fog, neurological issues, dizziness and debilitating headaches.

"I can't even make cookies. I put them in the oven. I set the timer, I turn around and pick up my purse and go to the bank. Totally oblivious to the fact that I just did that," said Iskandar.

Iskandar worries about other frontline health care workers as our hospitals fill up with COVID-19 patients. But a silver lining is finally in sight. Officials said Arizona could receive a vaccine shipment as early as mid-December. Frontline workers are a top priority.

"The county is going to set up centers for healthcare workers to get the vaccine at one central location distributed based on where they work," said Iskandar.

Dr. Andrew Carroll, a Valley family physician, said doctor's offices and pharmacies will get the vaccine soon after and distribute it to other high-risk groups first. For Iskandar, a vaccine could have protected her. She hopes going forward, it saves others from living her reality.

"Anything that we can do to help protect the people on the frontlines is wonderful to me," said Iskandar.

Iskandar said she is still out of work due to lingering symptoms. Friends started a GoFundMe page to help her with expenses during this time. If you would like to donate, click here.