CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Kids were back to tumbling at Aspire Sports Center in Chandler. Parents were eager to get their children back in the gym following quarantine.
"I just think that it is better to get them out, then just keep them inside. I mean, I work, he’s inside most of the day," said one parent.
The center offers gymnastics, swimming and dance lessons. Monday was their first day open since closing their doors. They are opening up in three phases, first starting with team gymnastic classes, then starting summer camp and swimming classes at the end of the month.
"Everything we do, we are limiting our numbers and spreading them out throughout the day," said owner Scott Barclay.
Hand sanitizer is found throughout the gym and social distancing markers are on the mats.
"A lot of it is education, how do we educate our kids, our coaches have to be educated first," said Barclay.
But before sending your child off to camps and classes, one Phoenix pediatrician says it is crucial you ask questions.
"As far as handwashing, as far as food handling, screening workers, and kids that are coming in for exposure to COVID and illness," said Dr. Salil Pradhan with Valleywise Health Medical Center.