CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler event center is hosting Arizona's first major concert since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Wild Horse Motorsports Park will be holding the drive-in electronic music concert "Road Rave" Friday and Saturday night.
"It is evident that people wanted something to do," said Mark Grado with Rawhide Western Town and Event Center.
Saturday's show is sold out, and there are limited tickets available for Friday. While the music is the focus, it'll all be playing out amid the backdrop of the pandemic.
"I've been in this industry almost 39 years. I have never thrown a concert during anything like this," Grado said.
Organizers are taking measures to maintain physical distancing. Cars will be parked here in fenced-off corrals. While concert-goers will be able to get out of their vehicles, they aren't supposed to leave the corrals unless they're going to the bathroom.
"We decided that we needed to make sure that we could do it safely. So this is a fresh perspective on the concept," Grado said.
Attendees will be able to get food and drinks, but it will need to be ordered on an app and is delivered to the corrals. Alcohol will not be available and isn't allowed to be brought in.
Concert organizers are taking their cues from an Arizona-based company called "HealthyVerify Certification," which is providing doctor recommended guidance for companies amid the pandemic.
"People going to the concert will acknowledge that there's a risk, but we've minimized it to a large extent," said Jordan Rose, co-founder of HealthyVerify Certification.
Groups will be limited to the number of seats in each vehicle up to eight people. Organizers are encouraging people to only attend with members of their household or people in their "quarantine community."
