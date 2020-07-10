CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler High School swim coach and history teacher has been hospitalized with the coronavirus, according to his family.

They say Kerry Croswhite got sick with a fever, aches, and chills on June 22, but never got better. An initial COVID-19 test came back negative, but when the illness moved to his chest they took him to Banner Desert on July 3. His test results for coronavirus came up positive.

"I think that sometimes it doesn't feel real. Like, I feel like we're all living a nightmare," said Bristyn Croswhite, Kerry's daughter.

Family says that on July 7, he was moved to the intensive care unit. And on July 8, he needed to be put on a ventilator.

"He coded for a minute, but he came back with us," said Laurie Croswhite, Kerry's wife. "We talk as a family that there's karma because he's saved a few lives in his lifetime."

Back in 2008, Kerry notably saved a swimmer from the Chandler High School pool when she started having a seizure.

"He ended up having to go in, pull her out, and do the whole thing to resuscitate her, and she was OK," Laurie said.

Kerry has been a swimming staple at Chandler High for the past 15 years, and they credit his swimmer's lungs with his recent improvement.

"So, he's hopefully climbing back out. We've had a lot of prayers," Laurie said.

Kerry is also an avid bagpipe player, performing at funerals and events, which is another reason they suspect he's making a turn for the better.

"He always told me to pin my ears back and go get 'em. And so, I think that that's what he's doing. He's pinning his own ears back and he's fighting, and he's going to get through it," Bristyn said.

The family also says they're thankful to the doctors and nurses taking care of Kerry.

"Gratitude is what I feel most right now. And gratitude for the community, the family support," said Kagen Croswhite, Kerry's son.

Now, the family is looking forward to the day when Kerry can get back to his pool, and back into the classroom.

"He will be back," Laurie said. "He will be back."

Laurie is also a teacher, and the family is anticipating many medical expenses associated with Kerry's coronavirus treatment. If you'd like to donate to their GoFundMe, you can find a link to it here.