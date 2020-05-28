CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Graduating from high school for seniors is a lot different this year than in previous years because of COVID-19.

That’s no different for Chandler High School seniors. On Thursday morning, the school had a diploma pick-up for the graduating class, since they couldn’t have their traditional commencement ceremony.

+2 Mesa Drive-in movie theater hosting graduations Instead of a summer flick, Bentley uses both of his video walls to showcase the class of 2020.

"I'm excited, and it feels weird, but at least I'm getting my diploma," one high school senior said.

"I mean, they did everything, and it's really amazing they actually could do something for us," another senior said.

"Obviously, this is a very different fourth quarter than we've ever had," CHS principal Larry Rothers said.

High schools across the Valley have had to think outside the box to find ways to honor this year's senior class.

"It doesn't take anything away from their accomplishments, and so every school is trying to find ways to honor them, and this is just our way of passing out our diplomas this morning to our senior class," Rothers said.

They're still hoping to have an in-person ceremony on the football field at the end of June; it’s a tradition that goes back to 1953.