PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey and the Department of Health Services announced Monday that a Maricopa County vaccination site would become a state-run site in the East Valley.
The new state-run vaccination site will be at the Chandler-Gilbert Community College and will start operating as a state-run site on March 3.
“We’re committed to making the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all Arizonans. Keeping this successful vaccination site open and operating is an important step,” said Governor Ducey. “Arizona has called on the federal government to provide our state with more vaccine doses. As more supply becomes available, we’ll be ready to administer the vaccine and protect Arizonans.”
Previously on February 18, Maricopa County would be closing the vaccination site even though it was the county's busiest location. ADHS worked with the organizations to find a plan to keep it open. That plan will be transitioning it from a Maricopa County-run to state-run site.
“A region with well more than half of our state’s population will now have three state-run vaccination sites that position Arizona to vaccinate large numbers rapidly as vaccine supplies expand,” said ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ. “Arizona has proven that the state’s nationally recognized model for these vaccination sites is scalable and transferable to other locations. By combining state resources with the support of partners, we can continue getting more doses into the arms of Arizonans.”
For more information, you can visit ADHS' site here. Appointments will be made available at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 1. If you qualify, you can sign up here.