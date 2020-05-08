CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Nordstrom announced they will be permanently closing 16 stores in nine states including one Arizona location that is located at Chandler Fashion Center.
According to Nordstrom's Public Relations, they have no plans to reopen any of the closed stores.
"Our goal is to best position ourselves to serve customers in each market where we operate. Because of the impacts COVID-19 has had on our business, we need to take a critical look at the physical footprint of our stores to determine which we will continue to operate. To respond to the impacts of COVID-19 and ensure we’re able to continue serving customers well into the future, we will be closing 16 of our fleet of full-line stores, including Nordstrom Chandler Fashion Center."
The only stores that Nordstrom is closing are their full-line stores. Nordstrom has 378 locations nationwide.
These stores plan to be closed by August 2020.
"These types of decisions are never easy because we realize what this means for our employees. We’re committed to taking care of them as best we can, including providing support and resources through this transition."