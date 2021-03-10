CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Dee Williams has been saving dogs for nearly three decades. Fifteen years ago, she started the nonprofit Rover's Rest Stop and Ranch.
"I rescue small dogs. A lot of them are owner turn-ins that can't keep them any longer," said Williams.
Williams runs the rescue out of a home in Chandler. She also pet sits to help keep the rescue running. But a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams said she is struggling to get by.
"Dogs coming in has increased because of people who can't keep them and we cannot support those without donations. Well, the donations are down," said Williams.
Experts say Williams isn't alone. A recent study by the research group Candid and Center for Disaster Philanthropy shows more than one-third of U.S. nonprofits may close down within two years because of the pandemic's financial impact.
"If things don't change, I think we are going to see more and more nonprofits that find themselves in dire straights," said Kristen Merrifield, CEO of the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits.
Williams said she is on the verge of losing the home where she runs the rescue. The owner needs to sell but Williams said she doesn't have the money to buy it.
"I have thought, bottom line, I will find a van to live in and we will camp out until we figure something else out," said Williams.
Friends started a GoFundMe page to help Williams raise funds to keep the home. If you would like to donate, click/tap here.