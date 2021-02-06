CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler family physician is helping to vaccinate some of our most vulnerable. On Saturday, Dr. Andrew Carroll vaccinated dozens of people with developmental disabilities at his clinic.
"It is just so important to get these folks immunized as quickly as we can because they really are high risk for COVID," said Carroll.
At this time, people with disabilities who live in congregate settings are eligible for the vaccine. But Carroll and disability advocates said many of them are getting left behind.
"Most of these folks don't drive their own vehicles. They get transported by van, by family, to get them enrolled to a state site, and to get them to that site is very difficult," said Carroll. "Coming to the clinic makes it easier. The paperwork is done here; they can sit in our office comfortably."
In the meantime, advocacy groups like the Arc of Arizona are pushing for all people with disabilities to be prioritized in the vaccination process.
"We are trying to make sure that these individuals, regardless of where they live, even if they don't live in a group home, can be brought into the first phases of the vaccination roll-out," said Jon Meyers, executive director of Arc of Arizona.