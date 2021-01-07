CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Chandler doctor hopes family doctors, like him, can start distributing the COVID-19 vaccine soon.

His patient, Richard Felnagle, agrees.

"If your primary care provider tells you that you need your vaccination, then I think you're far more likely to listen to that person because he's the one who is taking care of your health generally," said Felnagle.

For more than a decade, 73-year-old Felnagle has gone to Dr. Andrew Carroll for medical needs, including vaccinations. That's why he hopes Carroll, his family doctor, will be the one to give him the COVID vaccine.

"They keep a record of it," said Felnagle. "I know if I have any adverse reactions or problems, I can call them, and they will know me."

"The person you want to consult the most is the one that you trust the most, which tends to be your family physician," said Carroll.

Right now, Maricopa County says it mostly has the Pfizer vaccine, which requires special freezers because it needs to be kept at - 94 degrees. Dr. Carroll spent $4,500 on a special freezer, specifically to keep the Pfizer vaccine extra cold, but he says he still has not been able to get any doses.

"A lot of my patients will only trust me or only come to me when it comes to vaccinations, especially with the COVID vaccine because there's not a lot known about it," said Carroll.

The county said handouts to primary care providers depend on vaccines' production and when it can get more.

"I think most physicians feel that they are the ones that should be delivering vaccines," said Carroll. "We are the ones who coach our patients through all kinds of preventive care, and vaccines is one of those avenues of care."