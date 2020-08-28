CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This year's Chandler Ostrich Festival has been postponed due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The announcement was made Friday by the Chandler Chamber of Commerce.
The festival was scheduled to run from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1. The new dates will be in March of 2021.
The Chandler Chamber of Commerce Ostrich Festival began in 1988 based on Chandler's colorful early history of ostrich ranching. The event has grown to become one of the premier festivals in the Southwest.
"The Ostrich Festival has been a long-standing community tradition and a year without it is difficult for us to comprehend," Terri Kimble, president and CEO of the Chandler Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.
"Our main focus remains the well-being of our attendees, staff, vendors and all people involved in the festival. Because the state and federal executive orders on large gatherings are still in effect, the Ostrich Festival will be postponed until March of 2021. We look forward to bringing the community together again in March and can't wait to share more information on what's in store," said Kimble.
All 2020 tickets will be honored on the new spring dates.