CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A family is mourning the loss of their dad and husband after he died from COVID-19 last week.
Robert Washington was working as a security guard at a Gila River Lone Butte Casino near Chandler, and told his family he was fearful of being back at work. Now, they're calling on Arizona leaders to do more as cases continue to spike.
The casino opened back up on May 15. Washington, a cancer survivor and diabetic, told his family he needed to go back to work in order to afford his insulin.
Lina Washington's bond with her dad was undeniable. And in the end, she was the one caring for him over the phone.
“Dad, I love you, I love you, I need you to listen to the nurses,” Lina described.
That was their last conversation. Lina said her dad called her one day after the casino reopened, concerned for his safety.
“He was absolutely fearful for his future. There was no social distancing as he explained to me, there was no active sanitation,” she said.
Things only got worse from there. On May 30, her sister told her their dad tested positive for COVID. Days later, he was admitted to the ICU, and eventually died.
“This matters. My dad mattered. And now I’m doing something about it,” Lina said.
Lina is angry that Gov. Doug Ducey and other leaders are watching these Arizona COVID case and death numbers skyrocket since reopening and not doing more to protect people. She said to those who aren't wearing a mask in public or taking it seriously, remember her dad, and the entire Washington family whose world has been turned upside down.
“The arrogance that people think it can’t happen to them. I’m telling you it can because it happened to me. And it didn’t have to happen,” she said. “I’m at a loss for words that there are politicians and people in power who are allowing people like my dad to die like this.”
Gila River Hotel and Casinos issued this statement to Arizona’s Family:
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our Lone Butte team members. He had been a valued member of our team and our deepest condolences go out to his family, friends and coworkers. This is a heartbreaking situation for all Gila River Hotels & Casinos team members. We are not aware at this time of the actual cause of his death.
'Our commitment has always been to mitigate the spread of the virus as much as possible since we reopened our doors on May 15, 2020,' said Doug Simpson, chief security and surveillance officer. 'We are the only casino in the state of Arizona that proactively does employee testing on a bi-weekly basis because we care about every team member and guest that comes through our doors.'
The health and safety of our employees and guests is our main priority which is why we implemented extensive safety measures across our three properties upon reopening, including a new casino floor layout to ensure physical distancing, increased cleaning and sanitization on high touch point areas, reduced capacity at each property, as well as providing our employees with personal protective equipment and testing them every two weeks.
With respect to our procedures, we are constantly reviewing and updating all of our procedures to ensure that they are the very best possible and will continue to improve them every day as we can.
In conjunction with the guidance set forth by the State of Arizona, all employees and guests are required to wear masks when on property. If they do not have one, one will be provided for them.
We will continue to work closely with public health officials, our team members and our community to monitor the pandemic to follow and implement recommended safety measures to protect the health and wellbeing of all of our employees and guests. Again, our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time.”