CHANDLER, AZ ( 3TV/CBS 5 ) - As care facilities continue to struggle with COVID-19 cases, a Chandler facility said they’re finally getting the chance to test everyone inside, even without symptoms.

This is something they struggled with last week due to Maricopa County and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but one family said it’s too little too late.

Ninety years old and sharp as a tack. That’s how Ken Berry described his mom, Marion, the life of the party at the Pennington Gardens care facility in Chandler.

“My mom was very social. Yeah, she could talk your ear off,” Ken said. “She always played bingo. She was very good with words. She would always win her 25 cents or whatever it was!”

But Ken said his mom came down with COVID-19 symptoms quickly, and things escalated from bad to worse in the course of a week to the point she was taken to hospice.

“She had a lot of trouble breathing. She didn’t have much of a fever but she was on oxygen. They didn’t put her on a ventilator but she could barely breathe,” he said.

Conditions at care facilities across the Valley have grown dire. Maricopa County confirmed the only six deaths in the county in the past 24 hours were at long-term care facilities.

The facility said they've been on complete lockdown for almost four weeks now, so they believe the virus got inside by either a resident or staff member who is asymptomatic.

It was early last week when Pennington Gardens told us they only had four resident cases of COVID-19. In a matter of days, they said that number jumped up to 19 cases, including their staff members.

The problem was, they couldn’t get testing in the facility unless people were showing symptoms. But now they said that’s changing. Pennington Gardens sent us an email Wednesday that said Maricopa County has now expanded testing to all the employees and residents there regardless of having symptoms. The hope now is to identify if staff members have it who are asymptomatic, to eliminate the source before it keeps spreading. But that wasn’t able to save Marion. She died on Saturday.

“I believe the senior centers should have been one of their first priorities because they’re the most vulnerable to the disease,” Ken said about the testing protocol. “I think it’s a little bit too late.”

When Arizona’s Family asked the facility how many residents have died from coronavirus, they would only confirm there has been “some death.”

As Ken waits a month for his mom’s room to be decontaminated before he can gather up her belongings from the facility, he hopes this change in the testing protocol may save other seniors before time runs out.