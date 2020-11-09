TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a touching sign of unity from the baseball community in the West Valley. After Tolleson High School lost one of their baseball coaches to COVID-19, they had to cancel their big tournament. But one school showed more than good sportsmanship even with no tournament.

For some, putting on a glove and taking the field can make any day a little better.

"A lot of us coaches in this tournament are longtime friends and good friends," said Tolleson head baseball coach Scott Richardson.

In a year that's taken away so much, the joy of baseball has been what Coach Richardson looks forward to.

"19 years," he said.

That's how long he's been putting on their huge Wooden Bat tournament with more than 30 teams from around the state participating.

But last Saturday, Tolleson lost one of their own. Assistant baseball coach Ash Friederich died from COVID-19. Tolleson decided to cancel the tournament because of the loss of their coach and the pandemic.

When they told all of the schools they'd have to refund them the money, they got an email back they didn't expect.

Centennial High head baseball coach Jon Williams sent an email, asking them to keep their entry fee to donate to the Friederich family.

"I thought it was a tremendous idea. It makes me even more proud to be involved with this school," said Centennial assistant baseball coach Jeff Galan.

Galan said Coach Williams asked all of them if they were OK with it.

It was more than OK.

"I can't imagine the loss that they had as young of a man he is," said Galan.

Ash Friederich would have turned 41 years old this past weekend.

"Just the gesture alone meant a lot to us," said Richardson.

In a time when division and loss can feel overwhelming, this was a reminder that even different teams can come together for a win far beyond baseball.

"If you can have a breath of fresh air during these times, this has been it," said Richardson. "I'm thinking wherever he's at he has a big grin on his bearded face and is looking down and smiling."