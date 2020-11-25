PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A survey based on Census data shows many Arizonans fear losing their homes in the very near future. The Household Pulse Survey collects data on a range of ways the pandemic has impacted Americans.

The results show more than 10% of Arizonans are not current on their rent or mortgage payments and have little confidence they can pay up next month. Of that 10%, 40% of them believe they will get kicked out of their homes in the next two months. That translates into 184,000 Arizonans.

“The situation is very bad,” says Mohamad Nor Mohamad, a refugee from Burma now living in the Valley.

Momahad came to the United States by way of Malaysia in hopes of finding safety and prosperity. He was working cleaning cars when, in February, he lost his job because of the pandemic. With less than $200 in his account, he doesn’t have enough money to pay next month’s rent for the apartment he shares with his wife and daughter.

“I don’t have an idea because I don’t have a job right now,” says Mohamad.

Arizona’s moratorium on evictions expired on Halloween. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s nationwide temporary suspension on evictions is slated to end Dec. 31.

“Communication with the landlord is essential,” says Cynthia Zwick, executive director for Wildfire.

The nonprofit agency that helps individuals out of poverty is managing a fund source for rent, mortgage and utility bill assistance through the City of Phoenix. Zwick says renters should be working out payment plans with their landlords right now because once the federal moratorium on evictions expires, landlords can immediately file to collect back rent. If tenants are not prepared, many may wind up on the street.

“That is something that we hope to prevent,” says Zwick. “We’re also hoping we’ll see some additional relief before the end of year from Congress.”

According to Wildfire, renters who qualify for the federal moratorium must sign a declaration saying they lost income during the pandemic, cannot make full payments, and will try to make partial payments. Zwick encourages those suffering housing insecurity to seek help through city agencies and nonprofits.

“This is very hard for us,” says Mohamad, who is already receiving housing assistance through Wildfire and another nonprofit called Refugees and Immigrants Community and Empowerment (RICE).

He says he is incredibly grateful for agencies willing to help, but he’s afraid he’s running out of options.

+4 Threat of homelessness piles more pressure on pandemic front lines For three months this year, in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, Diane Lusk was …

“We don’t have anything,” says Mohamad. “Just food stamps and medical, that’s it.”