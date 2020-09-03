PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Cellphone location data is being analyzed by the Maricopa Association of Governments to show where people are going during the pandemic.

MAG partnered with the tech firm SafeGraph to compile info from about 200,000 cellphones and monitored around 70,000 businesses, though they emphasize that the data they're collecting is purposely limited.

"All you get is the number of hits," said Anubhav Bagley, MAG regional analytics director. "The number of cellphone records that showed up to those particular businesses over a week. So there is nothing related to a cellphone number or an address or anything related to that."

MAG found that a lot of places are seeing less traffic amid the pandemic. The hardest hit is hotels and motels, currently down around 52% compared to this time last year.

"So that and, not a big surprise, restaurants and bars, have really been the other one that has been the worst hit," Bagley said.

But some businesses are doing better than others. Gas stations and grocery stores have seen a decline, but are still doing OK.

"Grocery stores are interesting. It is definitely lower. It's currently at around 75% of the same time last year, but what you have to account for is a lot of households, a lot of people, if they can, they are ordering groceries online and getting those delivered," Bagley said.

One sector was actually up. Home improvement stores are seeing a 2% boost in traffic compared to last year.

"Anecdotally you've been hearing folks are staying home, and as they're staying home over the weekends, during the week, evenings, folks are making improvements to their houses," Bagley said.

The data is interesting on its own, but MAG is hoping it can also help policy-makers decide which industries get assistance and fully understand the impact of stay at home orders.