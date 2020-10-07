PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A new CDC study shows Arizona coronavirus cases went down 75% after mask enforcement was mandated in many cities. And while that's good news, doctors worry this week's COVID-19 numbers indicate a second wave may be here soon.
“There are a number of signs in the state that are a little bit concerning. Our fever curve is still high, and like I said, urgent care visits are starting to creep up,” said Dr. Sam Durrani. Dr. Durrani is on the HonorHealth COVID-19 task force, and has watched the pandemic evolve since it began.
The new CDC study confirmed what health officials have been preaching: wearing masks can reduce the number of COVID-19 cases, and in fact, reduced the number of our state's COVID-19 cases by 75%.
“In the hospital, we’re around COVID all the time. We don’t get COVID at a higher rate than anybody else in the community because we’ve been wearing masks since March,” he said.
But he believes things are starting to evolve again. “We’ll definitely have a second surge of COVID-19. That’s anticipated and expected,” Dr. Durrani said.
Just in Arizona this week alone, hospital COVID-19 numbers are rising across the board in almost every category. The biggest increase was in emergency visits from COVID-19 patients. “We don’t want to see that number increase rapidly, right? COVID is still very prevalent in the community right now, it’s still a serious threat,” Dr. Durrani said.
One category that hasn't gone up is intubations. Several Valley doctors told Arizona’s Family that's because treatment protocols have changed, and they use non-invasive ventilators more instead.
Dr. Durrani said while it's too soon to confirm this is the start of the second wave, it very well could be. “It’s definitely a trend upward. Whether or not that continues, we’ll see in the next few weeks,” he said.
The doctors we talked to said they're more prepared for a second spike, with more knowledge of the virus, better therapeutic treatments, and a closer timeline for a vaccine becoming available.