PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you are planning to travel, make sure you have your mask handy because as of Monday, an order from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has gone into effect that would require people to wear face masks while utilizing public transportation, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
This means, if you are planning to ride any form of public transportation including buses, trains, taxis, airplanes, boats, rideshare and so forth while traveling inside and outside the country including around Arizona, you must have a mask on.
"Valley Metro has been requiring riders wear face coverings since June 20th of last year when Maricopa County made a mandate. Now we've been reinforced by the federal government and the CDC requiring riders and operators to wear face coverings while on transit," says Valley Metro's Public Information Specialist, Brittany Hoffman.
"We are telling people they are required to wear face coverings when they are on transit. We have transit centers that have face coverings if people need one. We also have [some] that we'll be handing them out on the train for people who do not have face coverings."
The CDC order is also in conjunction with an executive order President Biden signed last week that would require travelers to wear a mask and challenge them to do for the first 100 days of his term.
The CDC says that public transportation traveling increases a person's risk of getting COVID-19 by bringing people in close contact with others for prolong periods of time.
"Face masks help prevent people who have COVID-19, including those who are pre-symptomatic or asymptomatic, from spreading the virus to others. Masks also help protect the wearer by reducing the chance they will breathe in respiratory droplets carrying the virus."
People can remove their masks briefly to eat, drink or take medication; verify their identity to law enforcement or transportation officials; communicate with hearing impaired people; on an oxygen mask on an aircraft; or during a medical emergency, the CDC's website says.
Public transportation agencies according to the CDC, will be monitoring people around the boarding locations on while on bus, train, and so forth. If the person refuses, they will be asked leave.
“CDC recommends that non-essential travel be avoided; however, for those who must travel, additional measures are being put in place to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Walensky. “Masks are most likely to reduce the spread of COVID-19 when they are widely and consistently used by all people in public settings.”