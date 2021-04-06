PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that they have awarded Arizona $65,769,416 to help support local COVID-19 vaccine efforts and help expand vaccine programs.
The CDC says this award is part of a $3 billion package in funding that they have delegated to 64 jurisdictions to help provide vaccine distribution, access and administration efforts.
The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
“We are doing everything we can to expand access to vaccinations,” said CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH. “Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated every day, but we need to ensure that we are reaching those in the communities hit hardest by this pandemic. This investment will support state and local health departments and community-based organizations as they work on the frontlines to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake.”
To ensure health equity and expanded access to COVID-19 vaccines:
- 75% of the total funding must focus on specific programs and initiatives intended to increase vaccine access, acceptance, and uptake among racial and ethnic minority communities.
- 60% must go to support local health departments, community-based organizations, and community health centers.
For more information about the funds, click here.