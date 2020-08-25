CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Cave Creek travel agent went to Mexico to see what COVID precautions the country's taking.
Susan Green, who owns Susan's Travel Services, wanted to tell her clients if it felt safe or not. She said everyone in Mexico seemed to take the virus very seriously, spending lots of time disinfecting everything.
"They fumigated my bag, they cleaned it, we walked through some device where they sprayed stuff on us that cleaned us," said Susan. Susan said all the extra cleaning measures made her feel safe while in Mexico.
"It felt incredibly clean, safe, and they asked us a ton of questions. 'Did you feel comfortable? Did you have a fever, where you have to fill out stuff?'" said Susan.
This trip might not be for everyone if you have COVID-19 concerns. Susan says there are some things you need to know if you're considering traveling.
"American is one of those airlines that is filling all the seats," said Susan. "I've been on four airlines, six times, and it's been all the way from being totally full to having an entire row to myself."
She said staff on the airplanes are strict about everyone wearing masks. She had to wear one until she stepped out of the airport in Mexico.
"Some people choose to wear it around the hotel," said Susan. "You don't have to. There's no mandate for that. Staff workers do."
Susan said it is easy to social distance because hotel occupancy is only at 30 percent.
"You're not going to be crowded in restaurants, and you're not gonna be crowded at the pool or anywhere," said Susan.
Her advice for clients is if they feel safe, they should take advantage of the deals. If they're nervous about being around people without masks, Mexico resorts may not be the best place to book their trips right now.