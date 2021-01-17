CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A new policy change in the Cave Creek Unified School District no longer requires teachers to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus. If teachers chose to quarantine, they now have to use their own sick time.
"I feel like the communication and transparency and support that we were looking for, we haven’t necessarily received that," said Tina Steensen-Bech.
Steensen-Bech is quitting her job after teaching in the district for 10 years. She says she doesn't feel safe or supported. Her breaking point was the policy change that she says puts educators at risk.
According to an email sent to staff members, the new policy states:
If, as an essential employee, you were potentially exposed within 6 feet of a person with COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hours period OR had physical contact with a person with COVID-19 AND you do not have any symptoms, you may chose to remain at work.
Cadi Angeli, the co-president of the Cave Creek Education Association, said the new policy puts educators "between a rock and a hard place." She is hoping the district reverses course and gives teachers extra sick days to use for COVID-19 related issues.
"If you get sick and your sick time is already gone, then what do you do? We need to make sure our teachers are protected on both sides," said Angeli.
The district is still requiring staff members to quarantine if they test positive. However, working from home is no longer an option.
"If you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been diagnosed with COVID-19, you are to be at home, concentrating on your health and healing. Teachers must wear masks and practice social distancing when they are working."
We reached out to the Cave Creek Unified School District but did not get a response as of Sunday night.