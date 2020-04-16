PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the state's top health experts is cautiously optimistic Arizona can start reopening for businesses next month.

On Thursday, former state health director Will Humble said it would have to be a phased-in approach that starts with companies and industries that can operate while reducing the risk of spreading COVID-19.

That is welcome news to many workers who lost their jobs or had their hours cut during the pandemic but not so much for the 250,000 in the state's restaurant industry.

"Bars, restaurants, and especially concert venues and things like that, you wouldn't call them critical industries but they are also things that pose a risk of transmitting the virus, so those are the last businesses that you would reopen," Humble said.

Humble's comments come as President Donald Trump laid out the conditions Thursday for state governors to start rolling back the restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the virus.

In Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has said science and data will drive his decisions while not indicating if he plans to extend his stay at home order beyond April 30. Over the past week, many Republicans have been cranking up the pressure to reboot the economy as the country sheds millions of jobs during the pandemic.

But for Arizona to reopen schools and businesses in May, Humble said the state needs to show the number of people being hospitalized is declining while testing capacity is increasing. And if all goes well, he said Arizona might be able to start the journey back to normal.

"So we're in mid-April now and you ask me whether we're ready to open now, the answer to that is no," Humble said. "If you ask me if we're ready on May 1, I think the answer is maybe."