NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Two Valley casinos have announced they will be extending their closures through the month of May. Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, both just off Loop 101 near Scottsdale, will remain closed through May 31 due to the COVID-19 crisis. Casino officials say employees will continue to be paid during this time.
"While we continue to monitor updates from local and state health officials, our focus on the health and safety of our guests and employees has necessitated this decision," reads a statement from the casinos. "As the closure of our properties is extended, Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort will continue to fully compensate staff members, which we consider to be an extraordinary demonstration of support from our owner and operator, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community."
Talking Stick Resort will continue to work directly with guests and groups regarding future reservations. The resort says it will refund all cancellations for reservations through May 31 that were made directly with Talking Stick Resort at no fee. If reservations were made through a third-party website, guests should contact that third party for details on their specific cancellation policy.
Talking Stick is also working with entertainment acts to reschedule upcoming shows at both properties, whenever possible. Updates about shows will be shared online and via social media platforms. Tickets held from previous dates will still be honored, or fans may obtain refunds at the point of purchase.
"We thank you for your patience, and please know our goal is to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so," reads a statement from the casinos. "In the meantime, we wish you and your family continued health and safety and look forward to welcoming you back to our properties for the fun, excitement and superior customer service you have come to expect from Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort."