FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS5) --- Fairs and festivals might be canceled across Arizona, but if you go to Fountain Hills you can eat like you're attending one. This week Bryan Broetsky set up shop with his funnel cake stand in a parking lot at the intersection of N. Saguaro Boulevard and E. El Lago Boulevard near Fountain Park.
"We own and operate a carnival called 'Frazier Shows.' And that consists of 33 rides, about seven of these," Broetsky said, referring to his custom-made funnel cake trailer.
Broetsky says the coronavirus pandemic struck a big blow to the carnival business. This is the time of year he’s supposed to be making money after spending the winter spending big money on refurbishing the equipment. "We've had two weeks of revenue this year with a lot of expenses," Broetsky said.
So now he's selling your favorite fried foods every day from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can get funnel cakes, ice cream, and other sweet treats. He says he'll even fry candy for you if you bring it in the wrapper. So far Broetsky says he’s had hundreds of customers. "Just like a joyous, bright, colorful feel when they come here. Which is I think is what I think everybody needs."
Even though they're only open in the evening, a steady stream of onlookers stopped by to check out the twinkling display. "Makes people feel like there's a little bit of hope," said Keenan Chalmers who lives in Fountain Hills.
But not everyone has been in love with a piece of carnival culture coming to town. Broetsky says that after a visit by a city inspector, they’ve been asked to turn off the flashing colored lights at dusk and the big flags on top of the stand have to come down on June 1.