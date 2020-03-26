GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals are hoping the Red Sea rises up again and helps out the community in desperate need of blood donations.
The organization is holding a huge blood drive at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Tuesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Cardinals are partnering with Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services. The blood drive will follow social distancing rules, thanks to the stadium's size. Those wanting to donate must register online in advance. No walk-ups will be accepted. To register, head to Vitalant's website and enter the sponsor code "Cardinals."
“Throughout this crisis, nurses, doctors and the entire community of front-line medical workers have done the extraordinary work that we cannot,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “Blood donation is something that we can and the need for it has never been greater."
According to the team, since March 19, nearly 200 Arizona blood drives have been canceled, resulting in the state losing more than 5,000 blood donations for hospital patients.