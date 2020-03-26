GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Cardinals are holding a massive blood drive on Tuesday. But even holding it in a huge stadium didn't keep it from filling up.
The blood drive is being held at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Tuesday, March 31 to help with the blood shortage caused by the COVID-19 crisis. But the Cardinals let us know Friday that all slots had completely filled up within 24 hours. But the Cardinals extended the drive by two hours so it's 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration for the added appointment times can be made by visiting this website.
Those who have registered in advance and have a confirmed appointment time will be able to donate on Tuesday. Unfortunately, walk-ups cannot be accommodated.
But the Cardinals say they are in the process of planning additional events.
“The enthusiastic and immediate response from the community for this blood drive has been overwhelming,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “We are so grateful to those who have registered to donate as well as to our partners at Cigna and Dignity Health and to Vitalant for hosting Tuesday’s event. The need is still great and we are in the process of planning additional events to accommodate those who were unable to participate in this initial effort.”
For the upcoming blood drive, the Cardinals are partnering with Vitalant, formerly known as United Blood Services. The blood drive will follow social distancing rules, thanks to the stadium's size. Those wanting to donate had to register online in advance.
“Throughout this crisis, nurses, doctors and the entire community of front-line medical workers have done the extraordinary work that we cannot,” said Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill. “Blood donation is something that we can and the need for it has never been greater."
According to the team, since March 19, nearly 200 Arizona blood drives have been canceled, resulting in the state losing more than 5,000 blood donations for hospital patients.