GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - When the Arizona Cardinals host the Detroit Lions on Sunday, they will hear actual cheers from people in the stands, rooting them on.

The Arizona Department of Health Services sent a letter on Monday to the NFL team informing them the agency has approved a testing plan to have a "small, controlled group" in the stands at Glendale's State Farm Stadium during the game. The group will be limited to staff and family members of the franchise. The Cardinals told Arizona's Family that group will have a maximum of 750 people.

"We feel it is a controlled group that likely already has significant contact with one another," said Dr. Cara Christ, director of ADHS, in the letter.

This test run of having people in the seats will allow the Cardinals to analyze how they would keep fans socially distant while enjoying the game and coming in and out of State Farm Stadium.

"We feel this can be an important next step for fans safely returning to in-person viewing and public health is available to assist as needed," said Dr. Christ said in the letter.

Arizona is still in the moderate category for COVID-19 transmission. Christ said increasing the size of public events and allowing fans to return won't happen until the state is in the minimal category.

The Red Birds are 2-0 and will look to keep that momentum going against the Lions, who are winless. After Sunday, the Cardinals don't return home until Oct. 25, when they host their division rival, the Seattle Seahawks.