PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s some vaccine confusion among teachers, namely those who teach college. While some university professors and staff are deemed eligible to sign up, some community colleges said that’s not the case for them, and they're still waiting.

It seems to come down to who is following which guidance, because the State and Maricopa County have different qualifications for certain groups to get vaccinated.

Many teachers were relieved when they heard they'd be in the prioritized 1B group to get the vaccine. But that may not exactly be the case.

“So as far as you guys understand it to be, your staff... higher education... is not in this prioritized group of 1B?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.

“Correct. That’s what the County is telling us,” said Matt Hasson, Chief Communications Officer for Maricopa Community Colleges.

MCC has 10 different schools across the Valley. Hasson said the county's prioritized 1B group included K-12 teachers, but not higher education. “We’re going to be patient and we’re going to get our folks vaccinated when the county lets us know that it’s time for us to go,” said Hasson.

Maricopa County confirmed it's focusing on original guidelines from the CDC, which include K-12 educators and childcare workers in the prioritized 1B group.

But here's where it gets confusing. ASU confirmed it has 11,500 employees deemed eligible to get the vaccine and staff has already been getting it, despite not being K-12 educators.

“When you see things in the media that might be a little confusing, we’re trying to answer those the best we can,” said Hasson.

This likely comes down to different qualifications at the state's vaccination sites.

The State told Arizona's Family it's vaccinating college educators at its state-run sites.

Dr. Albert Celoza is a political science and religion teacher at Phoenix College. He got vaccinated because he happened to be in the car with his wife at State Farm Stadium when she got her vaccination as a 1st grade teacher. “She’s in the priority list. So I accompanied her very early in the morning at 6 a.m. and presented myself and volunteered to be vaccinated,” Dr. Celoza said.

But Celoza said he understands why elementary school teachers would be in the priority group. “What I think is key here is in our elementary school districts, they are teaching face to face,” he said.

Maricopa Community College did say about 90% of their classes are being taught virtually right now. But because they work directly with the county, they are sticking to following their guidelines, which means their educators are supposed to wait.