CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The jail in Yavapai County has suffered its first death because of the coronavirus.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says two jail support staff members at the Camp Verde Detention Center have tested positive for COVID-19. One of them died on April 27. He was a part-time contract employee and counselor who worked for Wexford Health Sources. He was assigned to the Restore to Competency (RTC) program at the jail. YCSO says the worker died several days after he was in the hospital for various medical concerns.

Another jail support staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is now quarantined.

Employees at the Camp Verde Detention Center are working with Wexford Health Sources to monitor everyone at the jail for any possible coronavirus cases and in the contact tracing investigation. The Yavapai County Community Health Services will receive test results of detention workers and complete a follow-up investigation of those who came into contact with the two staff members outside of the jail.

As of Friday, there are no other confirmed cases of the coronavirus for staff and no positive cases for inmates.

Anyone with questions can call the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office at 928-771-3260 or visit their website.