PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Amid rising numbers of coronavirus cases in Arizona, Camp Geronimo in Payson will be opening up to Boy Scouts on Sunday with major changes to the camp's operations.
According to Andy Price, the CEO of the Grand Canyon Council of the Boy Scouts of America, a plan to safely reopen the camp has been in the works for weeks after they'd canceled the camp's June sessions.
This year the camp will only be taking in 100 Scouts per week. The Scouts will receive a health check before departing for camp and they'll also receive another health check before entering the camp. Anyone with flu-like symptoms will be turned away.
Scouts will also be receiving health checks every day they're at camp.
Each troop, consisting of up to 15 Scouts, will act as a cohort and won't be mingling together. The troops will have a designated time in the dining hall and the troops will be separated at the dining hall's four corners while eating.
Camp Geronimo will also receive increased cleanings, with extra staff brought on to sanitize surfaces. Price says they worked with local and state leaders to formulate the plan on getting Scouts back to camp. Parents who are still concerned about sending their kids to Camp Geronimo can get a full refund, according to Price. Meanwhile, some are calling for camp to be canceled.
"With our state moving in the direction it's moving, I believe it's completely irresponsible to go forward with this," said Brad Lamoureaux, who helps lead a Boy Scout troop in Gilbert.
Lamoureaux says he's concerned that it'll be tough to keep kids separated and says he's seen illness quickly spread through a camp.
Still, he acknowledged that Camp Geronimo would be drastically changing the way it operates.
"Question is: is it enough?" Lamoureaux asked.