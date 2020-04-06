TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Caliber offers complimentary nights at the hotel to healthy doctors, nurses and other medical professionals on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Five Phoenix-area properties offer medical professionals a break from stressful hours treating patients, and to rest easy keeping their families safe by not sleeping at home.
PARTICIPATING HOTELS INCLUDE:
• Crowne Plaza Phoenix Airport, 4300 E. Washington St., Phoenix
• Hampton Inn and Suites Scottsdale Riverwalk, 9550 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
• Holiday Inn Chandler, 1200 W. Ocotillo Road, Chandler
• Hilton Phoenix Airport, 2435 S. 47th St., Phoenix
• Holiday Inn Phoenix Airport North, 1515 N. 44th St., Phoenix
The company requests that “Operation Sleep Safe” participants observe all the safety protocols they would at home or at the hospital to protect staff and other guests, including frequent temperature checks, washing hands, observing social distancing and other measures.
Caliber has offered a minimum of five free rooms per property per night from April 1 through May 31 to front-line employees of local hospital networks and healthcare providers. Caliber issued a booking code to the human resource departments at each company, which will be used by their respective front-line employees when placing a reservation for the complimentary stay.
Valid employee identification is required at check-in along with a current photo identification, such as a driver’s license. The maximum stay is 14 days, and rooms are based upon availability. A valid form of payment is required at check-in to cover any incidental expenses. Based upon food safety recommendations, food and beverage offerings may be limited through May 31.
For additional updates, visit CaliberCo.com.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.