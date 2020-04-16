PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - As schools across the state have been canceled for the rest of the school year, many high school senior athletes won't get the chance to compete. And for two brothers, Peyton and Eli Arsenault, they're missing their only chance and season to play varsity baseball together.

"We were hoping that this year would be the most exciting for them to bond together and enjoy that team feeling just as brothers," Peyton and Eli's mom Sarah Arsenault shared.

Growing up, Peyton and Eli were two peas in a pod, hanging out, bonding over their love of baseball.

"Ever since they were young, they’ve really truly been best friends," Sarah said.

"Yeah, we hang out a lot," younger brother Eli said. "Ever since he’s been driving more, too, he’s hung out with me more and talked to me more and we’ve been close our whole lives."

Peyton is a senior on the Cactus High School baseball team. His younger brother Eli made varsity this year as a freshman but after only seven games together, their season ended indefinitely.

"It was really cool the few games that we did get to play. It was fun and it meant a lot," older brother Peyton said. "Since we don’t get to finish the season, I won’t know what that’s like."

"It kinda stinks. I was kinda sad because I'd get to play with my brother for his last year in high school and I'd get to play with him on the same team for the first time," Eli said.

For Peyton, especially, missing his senior season is hard, but he’s choosing to take the high road.

"We can’t really control what happened but it's all on God's plan and He’s with us through it all," Peyton said.

Peyton has plans to play baseball at Dominican University in Illinois next season.