PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented financial emergencies and uncertainty for countless families in our state. Since March 15, Arizonans have received $8.5 billion in unemployment benefits from the state and the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program.

In response, Arizona’s Family is continuing to coordinate virtual job fairs to help those who've lost their jobs hopefully find a new one. We partner with local companies for our “Get That Gig Virtual Job Fair.” We have hosted this virtual job fair multiple times since April.

On Thursday, August 13, from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., job-seekers will have the opportunity to apply for jobs. Applicants can view opportunities, interact with employers and file an application in one easy location. During the job fair hours, just click on the Facebook Live links for any of the companies listed below.

Facebook Virtual Job Fair

► When: Thursday, August 13, 2020

► Facebook Times: 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Asurion (Sponsored Job Listing): 2,000 Openings

Asurion has openings for the following positions: Technical support and sales representatives ($16.75 per hour +$1 for bilingual Spanish), customer care and sales representatives ($13.50 per hour + $1 for bilingual Spanish).

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair

AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation: 500 Openings

AmeriSave is currently looking to fill the following open positions: loan officers, mortgage underwriters, loan processors, mortgage specialists, technology roles, customer care roles.

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair

Canyon State Electric: 20 Openings

This company is currently hiring for the following open positions: administrative assistant, office coordinator, journeyman electrician, senior project manager, project manager, fire alarm technician, fire alarm installer.

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair | Email

Community Medical Services: 12 Openings

Community Medical Services has multiple clinics throughout Arizona that support those who are suffering from substance use disorders. They are currently hiring for the following open positions: Front desk/medical assistant, client navigator/security guard, counselor & lead counselor, overnight nurse.

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair

Freedom Financial: 45 Openings

Freedom is an online financial services company that provides millions of consumers with successful solutions for debt settlement, mortgage shopping and personal loans. The company is currently hiring for the following positions: Customer service representatives, sales representatives, information security, compliance officer, software engineers.

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair

Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino: 45 Openings

Harrah's is hiring for the following open positions: Beverage servers, bingo hosts, Caesars Rewards representatives, cleaning specialists, maintenance technician, room attendants, security officers.

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair

Home Assist Health: 100 Openings

Home Assist Health is a non-profit organization that helps people live a self determined lifestyle regardless of any precondition, or any family member on Medicaid seeking assistance with daily tasks, or to parents and grandparents choosing to age at home. The non-profit is looking to fill 100 openings for the following positions: caregivers, direct care workers, direct care workers DDD (Developmental Disabilities Direct Support).

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair

HonorHealth: 30+ Openings

HonorHealth owns hospitals and healthcare clinics throughout Arizona. They are hiring for these open positions: RN, Patient Care Technician, Food Service Workers & Cooks, Housekeepers, Registered Respiratory Therapists, Medical Technologists, Sterile Processing Technicians, COVID Tester & Screener, Security Officers and Admitting Services Representative.

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair

Jewish Family & Children's Service: 50 Openings

Jewish Family & Children's Service provides behavioral health and primary care medical services for families in accordance with a Jewish value system. They are hiring for multiple positions: Client representatives (East Valley & Glendale), adult case management, behavior coach, case managers (West Phoenix, Phoenix, Glendale, & East Valley), Behavioral health clinician for children (West Phoenix, Phoenix, Glendale, & East Valley), Child crisis behavioral health clinician, Behavioral health clinician for adults (Phoenix, East Valley, East Valley Older Adults), clinical manager, medical coordinator (Phoenix & West Phoenix), youth & family specialist (Phoenix, East Valley), family consultants (parent aide), youth development coordinator, claims manager, medical coding specialist, healthcare financial analyst, integrated care manager.

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair

Mayo Clinic: 150 Openings

The Mayo Clinic in Arizona is currently looking to fill the following open positions: associate environmental services (cleaning), technician environmental services, attendant general services, and medical assistant.

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair

Muscular Moving Men & Storage: 20 Openings

The moving company is hiring movers and there are opportunities for advancement such as operations, warehouse, long-distance travel, or sales. Hourly pay ranges from $14-$21 plus tips.

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair

Super Electric: 5 Openings

Super Electric is currently hiring residential install electricians.

► Job Listing | Facebook virtual job fair | Email

Veyo Logistics: 200 Openings

Veyo provides end-to-end solutions to the logistics challenge of non-emergency medical transportation. The company is currently hiring drivers.

► Job Listing | Facebook virtual job fair

Valor Global Services

Valor Global is hiring for these positions: Outbound customer service agents (English speaking only & Bilingual), team managers, guest services representatives, workforce managers, and trainers. Hourly pay ranges from $14-$15 and salaried positions start at $35K.

► Job Listings | Facebook virtual job fair

► How to do a great job interview via video chat

► How to make your resume stand out

► What to say during an interview