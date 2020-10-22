PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Arizona gained 30,200 more jobs last month, compared to August. One expert said this is a sign that some industries impacted by the pandemic are starting to rebound.
"At the very height of the pandemic, we saw a real spike in unemployment across all sectors. As the pandemic progressed, we started to get many of those jobs back," said Garrick Taylor with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Still, Arizona's unemployment rate rose from 5.9% in August to 6.7% percent in September. Stephanie Zeman said was laid off from her job in retail back in April. Zeman said it has been difficult to find work since then and is still reliant on unemployment benefits from the state.
"After the pandemic happened everyone got hit. Financially, companies can't afford their employees," said Zeman.
Taylor said it will take time for other industries to recover, especially the tourism. Meantime, Taylor said Arizona is showing signs of recovering faster than other parts of the country.