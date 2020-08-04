PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As people lose jobs or avoid going out to stores, the company behind several outdoor shopping centers says it's facing challenges.
"Currently, we're seeing a dip of about 40 percent at most of the centers on average," said Emilie Andrews, Regional Marketing Director for Vestar.
Vestar owns Desert Ridge, Tempe Marketplace, and several other shopping centers in the Phoenix metro.
Andrews says Vestar had to find new ways to attract shoppers. "We've instituted a lot of virtual events, for instance, to try to keep people engaged with us," said Andrews. Some businesses still had to close their doors.
"Sweet Tomatoes is one that has filed for bankruptcy for Desert Ridge, and we believe will permanently have their doors closed," said Andrews. "...Ruby Tuesday is another concept that had to close here at Tempe Marketplace."
Andrews says those companies were facing challenges even before COVID. "Of course, we're hopeful things are going to clear up and get better as we move into the holiday, but we anticipate a long road ahead," said Andrews.
She said the shopping centers are prepared to welcome visitors, even if the experience is a little different. Andrews is hopeful for the future, noting there are some new tenants filling space in the shopping centers.
"Although we've seen large dips in traffic and sales as a result of COVID, those dips are rising," said Andrews. "We are seeing week by week increases in traffic and sales."
She says staff at the shopping centers are cleaning every hour and handing out masks.