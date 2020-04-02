BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Buckeye woman is recovering after testing positive for coronavirus about two weeks ago.

"I was coming back, doing a two-week stint, babysitting my granddaughter in Milwaukee," said 63-year-old Renee Van Horn. "I got home, and something is hitting me like a ton of bricks, sinus, lost my taste right away, high fever up to 104, chills, night sweats that went on for days."

Van Horn says she was tested two days after she got symptoms and learned she was positive for coronavirus five days after that.

"Crawled back up into God's lap, and I said, 'I know you said I'm not going to die, but I feel like I'm dying,'" said Van Horn.

She says it was tough fighting coronavirus, but her faith and Christ's Church of the Valley family got her through it.

"I took my limping, sorry self and put myself in God's lap at night and would just say,' I don't know what to do. I'm hurting,'" Van Horn said.

"One of the most encouraging things to me was hearing about how much the community was surrounding her, just caring for her, bringing meals for her. As a pastor, there's nothing better than hearing that," said CCV senior pastor Ashley Wooldridge.

Thankfully, no one else in Van Horn's family has shown any coronavirus symptoms.

"We have several people in our church who have COVID-19, and I'm trying to personally call all the ones I've known about," said Wooldridge.

Van Horn said she's starting to feel normal again and encourages the people currently struggling with coronavirus to stay positive.

"Over the years, I've just learned keeping an eternal perspective is so important for me getting through any of my trials," said Van Horn.