MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – COVID-19 has turned into a funding fiasco for one Maricopa County fire district.
The Buckeye Valley Fire District has seen an increase in emergency calls due to COVID-19. The virus is already taking its toll on the fire district’s budget.
According to Fire Chief Mark Burdick, between the last quarter of the last fiscal year and now, the district is $300,000 over budget.
"This is one of the most significant challenges we have right now,” he said. “We have to make decisions and with the increased call activity."
Chief Burdick says, on top of increased calls, his first responders have had to transport patients to hospitals farther away because of patient capacity. On top of that, several firefighters have contracted the virus, which means he’s had to pay other firefighters overtime.
He said when money from the CARES Act was sent to Arizona, he was told he’d be able to get some funding for COVID-19 related expenses.
However, his fire district hasn’t received any money. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors spokesperson sent a statement saying in part: "to date, the county does not have a formal request from a fire district that meets the treasury department guidance for expending cares act funding."
"It's frustrating because we continue to get calls from them saying how this isn't eligible, that's not eligible,” Burdick said. “…this is the fact that we made decisions because they said through the CARES Act, there would be reimbursement. We've documented our costs, we're tracking them closely, and we just say okay here's what we got, and they say well, ‘that doesn't count.’"
The fire chief said if they don't get the additional funding, he's concerned they'll be forced to make drastic changes.
"If we run into a budget situation where we have to cut back, then we will reduce our ability to, you know, to provide service, and we don't want to do that," he said.
Buckeye Valley's Chief says they plan to file a formal request with the county this week.