PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Broadway performer who lives here in the Valley is raising awareness about just how dire the situation is for millions of working performers. This comes as the live entertainment industry at a virtual standstill and performance venues closed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the majority of his adult life, Shonn Wiley has been able to make a living solely by entertaining. “I have been singing, dancing doing theater since I was 10 years old. I moved to New York after I graduated college and spent a dozen years doing Broadway shows,” said Wiley.

Wiley is now with the group Under the Street Lamp, established by members of the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys. He now lives with his wife Nichole and daughter Harper in Peoria. "As a performer who has made his living traveling and singing bringing joy to a bunch of people, here I am faced with the harsh reality that is pretty much gone,” said Wiley.

Wiley is now among the millions of actors, singers and dancers who have seen their livelihoods and finances dramatically altered as the virus forced theaters and venues to close. "We had shows booked for the rest of the year, but as we go month to month, the shows have been postponed until 2021,” said Wiley.

To supplement that lost income, Wiley is working on his real-estate license and teaching music online. He’s also part of a growing social media movement “Save our Stages,” encouraging people to wear mask and stay home, so that the show can eventually go on. "Not only Broadway performers but stage crews, dressers and front of house people and people who do the publicity,” said Wiley.

He said while it is tough not performing, he is making good use of the time at home. “I’m getting to spend time, daddy daycare, tea parties and watch Disney princess movies,” said Wiley.

Meanwhile Broadway closures have been extended at least through next spring.