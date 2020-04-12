PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona health officials released new data on coronavirus cases in the state on Sunday. The breakdown included information tracking cases by ZIP codes throughout the state, deaths by county -- including age, gender, race and ethnicity -- and testing numbers.
Top 10 cases by zip code in Phoenix-area:
- 85382 - 61
- 85206 - 53
- 85257 - 51
- 85224 - 43
- 85142 - 40
- 85253 - 34
- 85205 - 34
- 85251 - 31
- 85281 - 30
- 85202, 85255, 85301 - 29
Earlier in the morning, the Arizona Department of Health Services released the latest number of confirmed cases and deaths. As of Sunday, 3,539 cases have been confirmed in the state, with 115 deaths.
Top 10 cases by zip code in Arizona:
- 85714 - 64
- 85382 - 61
- 85206 - 53
- 85257 - 51
- 86047 - 46
- 85706 - 45
- 85745 - 44
- 85224 - 43
- 85614 - 42
- 85142 - 40
Arizona Coronavirus Cases (as of April 12):
- Total deaths: 115
- Total cases: 3,539
- Private Laboratory: 3,379
- Arizona State Public Health: 160
- Number of People Tested: 42,109 (This number includes both state lab tests and tests conducted at private labs)
- Navajo Nation: 698 total cases, 481 of those cases are in Arizona with 24 total deaths. It is not clear how many of those deaths are in Arizona.(That number is not reflective of the overall state number and stats come directly from Navajo Nation)
Cases by County
- Apache: 72
- Cochise: 16
- Coconino: 243
- Gila: 3
- Graham: 2
- Greenlee: 2
- La Paz: 4
- Maricopa: 1,960
- Mohave: 31
- Navajo: 335
- Pima: 622
- Pinal: 163
- Santa Cruz: 8
- Yavapai:63
- Yuma: 17