SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona State Health Department has shut down two bars in a popular entertainment district of Old Town Scottsdale after violating requirements to reopen.

According to an ADHS spokesperson, Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos were served non-compliance notices Saturday to immediately close as mandated by Governor Ducey's executive order issued on June 29.

Both bars had filed applications to reopen under the state's released benchmarks indicating when businesses could reopen in Arizona once counties met the "moderate" stage. The state health department said three counties, including Maricopa, met that stage on Thursday.

Once counties reach the moderate stage, bars that are approved by the health department can offer dine-in restaurant service at 50% capacity. The use of masks is also required at all times by staff and customers within the business except while actively eating or drinking.

In the non-compliance notices, both businesses were told ADHS had reason to believe both were operating in violation of their agreements with the department to reopen, and were jeopardizing the health, safety, and welfare of the public.

The Department of Liquor has also temporarily suspended both licenses for the bars. A spokesperson said the suspension was a result of department investigations of numerous observed violations of the state's guidelines including:

Social distancing

mask wearing

dancing

standing and table occupancy limits

Casa Amigos and Bottled Blonde will remain closed until ADHS gives them permission to reopen.

A spokesperson for the Governor's Office provided the following statement regarding the bar closures: