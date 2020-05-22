LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Memorial Day weekend is upon us, it's hot, and a lot of people are bored from all the extra time at home. So many folks are heading to the lakes! And because of that, boating rentals are up big.
At Lake Pleasant, people like the Cole Family are here continue a long tradition after being stuck indoors. "Trying to get out of the house because of the lock down and enjoy some family time together," said Jarett Cole. "We just like hanging out at the water." An even more lucrative time for Westside Recreation, a company that rents out boats for Lake Pleasant.
"Recently, its been insanely busy," said Westside Recreation's Owner Nick Delorenzo. Westside Recreation employee Austin Tapia said people are sick of being inside and if you're going to be stuck with your family, it might as well be on a boat. The resurgence of revenue for boating companies makes up for money lost during spring break, a time where nobody traveled because everyone was locked down.
"In the beginning, it got pretty bad," said Delorenzo. "We lost tens of thousands." But now, RVs and trailers are filling up Pleasant Harbor, business has never been better. "We're happy about it, making a lot of money, it helps out the family," said Delorenzo.