PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Those who donate blood in Arizona can also find out if they have antibodies to the coronavirus. Vitalant said it's the first national blood bank to test all blood donations for the antibodies for the virus that leads to COVID-19. The test shows if the donor's immune system has the antibodies regardless of whether they ever showed symptoms for the coronavirus. The donors won't be charged for the test. The testing not only helps let people know if they ever had the coronavirus, but the antibodies could also help patients fighting the virus.

"We can determine based on test results if there are donors that have a high enough level of the antibody so that maybe they can be a convalescent plasma donor in the future," said Brad Daughtry with Vitalant.

There are studies suggesting the plasma might help COVID-19 patients recover more quickly. Blood donors will get their results online about two weeks after giving blood. For more information, click/tap here.

Blood banks across the country have faced shortages since hundreds of blood drives have been canceled due to the coronavirus. They have an especially high need for blood types of O, A-negative and B-negative.

Valley blood bank seeks recovered coronavirus patients to donate plasma People who have recovered from a confirmed case of COVID-19 and have been symptom-free for two weeks are eligible to donate.

