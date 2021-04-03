PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Vaccine passports may be the future. For those looking to travel, shop or go to a concert, showing proof you got your shots could be your ticket to normalcy. The nation's first vaccine passport is rolling out in New York. While the concept is gaining attention across the country, it is also getting a mixed reaction.
"I don't think this is a line we should cross in the state of Arizona," said Rep. Bret Roberts, R-District 11.
Roberts is among those pushing back. He is sponsoring House Bill 2190. It aims at preventing businesses from turning people away if they aren't vaccinated.
"It will protect individuals' rights to medical privacy and that is the main reason behind it," said Roberts.
Julie Pace, a Valley employment attorney, said the bill goes too far. She believes businesses should be able to make their own decisions. Still, Pace said she doesn't see Arizona businesses or companies requiring customers to show proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.
"You are going to have disputes and problems. You start to mark people. I don't think we need to do that," said Pace.
Right now, businesses and companies can require employees to get vaccinated. Roberts said the bill doesn't aim at changing that. The legislation now heads to the full state Senate.