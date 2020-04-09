PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A patriotic display for an Arizona veteran's 90th birthday is the making of a feel-good story.

Retired U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander Tom Smith is a Phoenix native who got a big surprise on Thursday for his birthday. The celebration included a flyover, a bagpipe player and a 50-car parade.

Cmdr. Smith has accomplished many things in his lifetime. He was in the Navy for 22 years and has written some books. He also has experience teaching high school students science, math, and Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps [NRTOC] programs. The Veterans Day Parade is where you can find him also giving a helping hand.

The big birthday bash was originally set for this weekend. Unfortunately, coronavirus happened. The festivities that happened on Thursday in honor of Cmdr. Smith's special day abided by the social distancing guidelines.

Cmdr. Smith's niece Karla Papaco emphasized how the social distancing due to COVID-19 didn't stop her uncle's birthday from being amazing.

"His health and safety come first. So, it was a no brainer to hold off on the festivities," said Papaco. "So this is a win, win for everyone because his family, all of his friends, the community gets to come out and wish him a happy birthday on his special day."